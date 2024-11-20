John Burroughs High School Presents Arthur Miller’s Classic Drama The Crucible

Burbank, CA — The John Burroughs High School Drama Department proudly invites the community to its fall production of Arthur Miller’s timeless masterpiece, The Crucible.

In 1692 Salem, Massachusetts, a group of young girls dancing in the woods fall mysteriously ill. Unable to find a natural cause, the townsfolk suspect witchcraft, leading to violent disputes and the exposure of hidden secrets. As paranoia spreads, the distinction between truth and deception blurs, making everyone a suspect. Arthur Miller’s 1953 play The Crucible highlights how a community’s fear can become more dangerous than the perceived evil itself.

This production showcases the incredible talents of John Burroughs High School students, who bring the story to life as both actors and members of the production team and stage crew.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, November 22, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 2:00 PM

Ticket Information:

Adults: $20

Students and Seniors: $15

ASB Card Holders: $10

Tickets can be purchased online at jbhsdramatickets.ludus.com.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience a powerful and thought-provoking production performed by the talented students of John Burroughs High School.