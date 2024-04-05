Johnny Carson Park Shade Structure Public Artwork Submission Process Changed

The City of Burbank (City) extends its sincere appreciation to all artists that expressed interest in the Call for Artists for the Johnny Carson Park Shade Structure Project (Project), initially issued on January 5, 2024. The solicitation in its current form is cancelled and the project scope will be adjusted. Submissions will now be limited to artists from California only, and the City will adopt a two-step procurement process.

We invite all interested artists to register with the City’s PlanetBids website so they can receive an invitation to the Request for Qualifications. Registration is free of charge, and PlanetBids will serve as the exclusive platform for sending and receiving information about this competitive solicitation. To register, please visit: https://pbsystem.planetbids.com/portal/14210/portal-home.

The City acknowledges and appreciates the effort and expertise invested by artists in preparing proposals in response to the initial request. We apologize for any inconvenience and will keep applicants updated on further developments regarding this project. The City remains committed to fostering a strong presence of art in public spaces and looks forward to future opportunities for collaborations with artists of diverse styles and creative expressions.

Johnny Carson Park, a 17-acre regional park located at 400 Bob Hope Drive in Burbank, California, serves as a vital community hub for various activities. The park’s stage lacks a shade structure, prompting the City to seek creative ideas for an artistic shade structure that enhances both the stage’s functionality and the park’s aesthetics.

This project is part of the City’s Art in Public Places Program. Founded in 1992, the Program requires new development projects exceeding a construction budget of $500,000 to contribute 1% of construction costs toward qualified on-site public art. Alternatively, developers may elect to contribute their art obligation to the City’s Art in Public Places Fund. These non-taxpayer dollars are used to fund, enhance, and maintain art in public spaces. The Johnny Carson Park Shade Structure Public Art Project represents a significant investment in the beautification of Burbank’s parks and the enrichment of its community through the introduction of public art.

For any questions or information about the project, please visit: https://www.burbankca.gov/web/parks- recreation/art-in-public-places