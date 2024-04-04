Join FSA CAREWalk 16 to Celebrate Community

Time to lace up those running, walking, or strolling shoes! Family Service Agency (FSA) is hosting its 16th CAREWalk at Johnny Carson Park on April 20 to raise funds for its vital and free mental health and support services for the community.

This year’s event includes a food drive organized by the Zonta Club of Burbank Area to fill FSA’s pantry of nonperishable food, infant and household items.

FSA selected Zonta Burbank as its esteemed honoree at CAREWalk 16, a nod to their deeply rooted history. Tracing back to Dr. Elta Pfister, a champion in Burbank’s education system and Zonta Burbank’s founding president in 1936, their shared legacy began. Dr. Pfister’s pioneering vision for accessible, affordable counseling led to FSA’s establishment in 1952 by local women, solidifying a partnership focused on community well-being.

“We are deeply honored to recognize Zonta at CAREWalk 16 for their unwavering commitment to standing up for the rights of women and girls,” said Laurie Bleick, Executive Director of Family Service Agency.

“Zonta’s pivotal role in advocating for a groundbreaking city ordinance in Burbank, which mandates local businesses to display human trafficking information and hotlines, showcases their dedication to creating safer environments and providing critical lifelines for victims. Their actions exemplify true community leadership and a profound dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of those most vulnerable,” Bleick continued.

FSA’s CAREWalk is vital, funding free youth counseling programs and addressing domestic violence through educational initiatives. The organization’s CARE cottages provide refuge and empowerment to abuse survivors, while the Home Front and Linden House programs extend a hand to homeless families and emancipated minors. FSA also cherishes the role of art in healing with their Art Therapy Studio in Burbank.

The Zonta Club of Burbank Area, since 1936, rallies businesspeople and community members to volunteer, fundraise, advocate, and serve women in the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys. One of its signature programs is its WINGS Grants, which provide scholarship dollars to adult women pursuing academic or vocational education. Globally, Zonta International, founded in 1919, champions women’s empowerment through over 1,200 clubs in 63 countries.

In a continued effort to support the well-being of local families, the Zonta Club of Burbank Area is spearheading a food drive to benefit FSA, targeting the critical issue of food insecurity in our community. Residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, including canned fruits and vegetables, dry goods like rice, pasta, and cereals, canned proteins, peanut butter, and healthy snacks.

“We’re thrilled to be honored by FSA at this year’s CAREWalk 16,” said Kelli Potts, Zonta Club of Burbank Area President. “Help us celebrate by participating. Your participation brings not just food, but hope and comfort to many.”

Event Details:

Register to Walk, Run or Stroll the 5K: Registration starts at $30, $35 on event day, includes CAREWalk 16 T-shirt and breakfast. REGISTER HERE.

Registration starts at $30, $35 on event day, includes CAREWalk 16 T-shirt and breakfast. REGISTER HERE. Donation Wishlist: Non-perishable food, household goods (toilet paper, paper towels), infant items (infant cereal, baby food, diapers), toiletries (toothpaste, deodorant), gift cards. Read the full wishlist on the CAREWalk website.

Non-perishable food, household goods (toilet paper, paper towels), infant items (infant cereal, baby food, diapers), toiletries (toothpaste, deodorant), gift cards. Read the full wishlist on the CAREWalk website. Collection Day: Saturday, April 20th, 8 to 11 a.m.

Saturday, April 20th, 8 to 11 a.m. Location: Johnny Carson Park, 400 Bob Hope Drive, Burbank, during the FSA Care Walk event.

By bringing donations to Johnny Carson Park, located at 400 N. Bob Hope Drive, on the morning of April 20, community members will not only contribute to a vital cause but also enjoy the opportunity to engage in the CAREWalk 16. This dual participation emphasizes the importance of both physical health and community support, underscoring the collective effort to ensure no family in Burbank goes hungry.

CAREWalk 16 is made possible through its planning committee of Eric Hanson, Mickey DePalo, Teri Stein, Ross Benson, Craig Durling, Chris Krohn, and Christine Ramos. Breakfast is generously donated by Command Performance Catering of Burbank.

It should be a wonderful day honoring a long-standing partnership and continuing a legacy of service.