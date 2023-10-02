Join the Burbank/Toluca Lake Community Garage Sale on October 14

It’s not too late to join in on a community garage sale happening Saturday, October 14th in Burbank and Toluca Lake. Realtor, Cari Pelayo of Cari4Homes, has been selling houses for over 20 years, and is excited to be sponsoring the upcoming community garage sale.

Saturday, October 14th is free garage sale day in the City of Burbank, which means permits are not required for that day. Pelayo is helping residents take the stress out of hosting their own individual yard sale and getting them connected on an interactive map that allows shoppers to see which houses are participating in the community sale.

Registering is free and comes with free advertising too. Pelayo has yard signs, Craigslist listings, postings on garage sale sites, and flyers with QR codes that lead shoppers to the interactive map of houses. See the map here!

Houses will also receive free pricing supplies such as stickers for pricing sale items and free end of day pick up. Large plastic bags will be provided for any leftover items at the end of the day and will then be picked up by the Kiwanis Club of Burbank from 3-5pm. Collected items will be donated to La Providencia Thrift Store in Burbank which benefits the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and donation receipts can be provided upon request. Any extra items that La Providencia can’t fit in their store will be passed over to the Hope of the Mission stores.

All participants who sign up to host a garage sale through Cari Pelayo’s community sale will be entered into a drawing to win prizes. To get more info on participating or to register visit her website here.

If you can’t host a sale, make sure to drive around and shop from all of the great items around Burbank and Toluca lake. Check the map regularly as homes are being added daily.