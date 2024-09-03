Join the Fight Against Domestic Violence at ‘Scars Unseen’ Screening

Maha Bodhi vividly recalls the terror of that day: her husband chasing her through the house, rage burning in his eyes. Desperate, she locked herself in a room, trembling as his heavy breathing seeped through the door.

“The danger was so thick in the air you could almost taste it or smell it,” Bodhi said. “That’s when I knew I had to go.”

Hours later, when he finally fell asleep, Bodhi made her escape to the safety of her parents’ home in Yemen. Eventually, she found her way to California, where she now lives peacefully, teaching yoga in Malibu and sharing her story as a motivational speaker, empowering others to break free from the cycle of domestic violence.

Bodhi’s story is one of three being compassionately and powerfully told in the new documentary “Scars Unseen.” The Zonta Club of Burbank Area is proud to announce a special screening of this impactful film on Thursday, October 10, at the Colony Theatre in Burbank. The event, beginning at 6 p.m., is part of the club’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness about domestic violence and support survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. Tickets are $20 and more information can be found HERE.

Directed by Meredith Yinger and produced by Yinger and Natalie Perez, “Scars Unseen” made its world premiere in June and has quickly become a powerful tool in changing the conversation around domestic violence. The documentary highlights the stories of three incredible women who overcame the trauma of domestic violence and are now using their experiences to pay it forward. Rather than dwelling on the grim details of their past, the film emphasizes their healing journeys, the tools they used for resilience, and the importance of open dialogue in breaking the stigma surrounding victimhood.

Following the screening, attendees will have a unique opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with the director and Trish Steele, one of the courageous women featured in the film and the founder of Safe Passage Heals, a nonprofit supporting domestic violence survivors. This engaging discussion aims to further explore the themes of the documentary and inspire others to join the movement to end domestic violence.

Sponsorship opportunities not only support the club’s programs benefiting women and girls but also provide a platform for community members and businesses to be part of this critical conversation. Since 2013, the Zonta Club of Burbank Area has raised more than $50,000 through initiatives like their Wings Grants, which fund educational opportunities for women overcoming adversity.

The Zonta Club of Burbank Area has been dedicated to advocating for women’s rights and providing direct services to women in need for nearly 90 years. The club’s efforts continue to make a significant impact in the local community, and events like this screening are a testament to their ongoing commitment.