Joseph Lillio to Serve as Interim General Manager of Burbank Water and Power

Burbank City Manager Justin Hess has selected Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Lillio, as the Interim General Manager of Burbank Water and Power, replacing Dawn Roth Lindell who is set to take on the new role of CEO and General Manager at Seattle City Light.

Joseph Lillio began his career with Burbank Water and Power in May 2023. As the Chief Financial Officer, Lillio develops and implements strategies for long-term financial planning. Lillio brings over 20 years of experience in municipal finance to his new role, having previously served as the Chief Financial Officer for the City of El Segundo and the City of Oxnard.

“I am truly honored to have been selected to serve as the Interim General Manager for Burbank Water and Power. The dedication of the team at Burbank Water and Power to sustainability, reliability, and serving the community is inspiring. I look forward to leading the organization and working collaboratively with the City Council and the community to ensure continued excellence in service delivery with an emphasis on affordability,” said Joseph Lillio.

“With the annual budget season upon us, Joseph Lillio’s extensive financial expertise, strategic leadership, and demonstrated commitment to the community make him the ideal choice as Interim General Manager for Burbank Water and Power,” said City Manager Justin Hess. “I am confident that he will uphold the high standards of Burbank Water and Power, continue to guide Burbank into a more sustainable future, and ensure a seamless transition for the entire Burbank Water and Power team and its customers.”

Joseph Lillio will assume the role of Interim General Manager on February 5, 2024. Alliance Resource Consulting will facilitate the national recruitment process for a permanent General Manager of Burbank Water and Power.