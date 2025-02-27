Justin Hess Taps Glendale Police Captain Rafael Quintero to Become Burbank’s Next Police Chief

Burbank City Manager Justin Hess announced the selection of Glendale Police Captain Rafael Quintero as the next Police Chief for the City of Burbank, effective this April. Quintero will replace outgoing Police Chief Michael Albanese, who is set to retire on February 28, 2025. In the interim, Deputy Chief Adam Cornils will oversee the department until Quintero officially steps into the role.

New Burbank Police Chief Rafael Quintero

Quintero joins Burbank from the City of Glendale, where he has been serving as a Police Captain. With more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement, he has developed extensive leadership expertise in serving a community of 200,000 residents alongside a team of 400 sworn and professional staff. His tenure in Glendale has been marked by innovative strategies to improve community safety, optimize police services, and enhance both internal and external operational efficiencies. By leveraging technology and data analytics, he spearheaded the creation of a strategic plan emphasizing rapid response times, crime reduction, and emergency preparedness.

Quintero has managed large-scale community events, protests, and emergency response efforts, equipping him with the skills to navigate complex and high-pressure situations. These experiences have shaped his leadership approach, strengthening his commitment to clear communication, strong community relationships, and building public trust.

“I am excited and honored to have been selected as the next Chief of the Burbank Police Department. I am incredibly grateful for the relationships built over the years and the support of BPD’s dedicated men and women. I look forward to joining this exceptional organization and serving the City of Burbank with professionalism, integrity, and excellence,” said Rafael Quintero.

“Captain Quintero is a dedicated and forward-thinking law enforcement professional who values community-focused policing and meaningful engagement with staff. He brings an innovative approach, fresh energy, collaborative spirit, and a deep commitment to public safety, ensuring a strong connection with both the community and the department. His leadership and experience make him well-suited to lead the Burbank Police Department into the future,” said City Manager Justin Hess. “We are excited to welcome him to our City and look forward to the positive impact he will have in keeping Burbank a safe and thriving community.”

Quintero is expected to begin in April, pending the completion of conditional pre-employment requirements.