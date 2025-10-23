Keller Williams Realty and UMe Credit Union Partner for 12th Annual Thank-A-Soldier Care Bag Project

As Veterans Day approaches, Keller Williams Realty Burbank, Glendale, and La Cañada Flintridge are once again joining forces with UMe Credit Union to host the 12th Annual Thank-A-Soldier Care Bag Assembly Project—a beloved community tradition that brings together volunteers, families, and local businesses to show gratitude to those who’ve served.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the UMe Credit Union parking lot in Burbank. The timing, just days before Veterans Day, is intentional—honoring service members while providing hands-on support to local Veterans transitioning from homelessness into permanent housing.

Community members are invited to stop by, roll up their sleeves, and help assemble care bags. Attendees who bring a donation item can also enjoy free food, music, and fun for the whole family—a small celebration of big community impact.

Now through November 8, Keller Williams and UMe Credit Union are collecting personal care supplies to fill the bags. Donations can be dropped off in the UMe Credit Union lobby or purchased online through the Thank-A-Soldier Amazon Wish List, with items shipped directly to UMe.

Holly Patterson, event organizer from Keller Williams Realty Burbank, shared:

“Each year, this project reminds us what community really means. For twelve years strong, Keller Williams Burbank has been proud to lead Thank-A-Soldier—and every time, we’re humbled by how many people show up to help. It’s an honor to give back to the Veterans who’ve given so much to us.”

Anita Hutchinson, Chief Marketing Officer at UMe Credit Union, added:

“This event is one of our favorite traditions at UMe because it’s all about kindness in action. Seeing neighbors, families, and local organizations come together to make a difference is incredibly powerful. We’re proud to partner with Keller Williams again to support Veterans right here in our community.”

For more information on how to get involved or make a donation, please visit UMe’s event page or RSVP via Facebook.

About Keller Williams Realty Burbank

Creating “Careers Worth Having, Businesses Worth Owning & Lives Worth Living,” Keller Williams Realty Burbank, Glendale, and La Cañada Flintridge empower their agents with top training, innovative technology, and a supportive community that helps them thrive both professionally and personally. The firm is dedicated to giving back through initiatives like Thank-A-Soldier, striving to create positive change. Visit Keller Williams Realty Burbank for more details.

About UMe Credit Union

Founded in 1940 and chartered by a group of teachers in the Burbank Unified School District, UMe Credit Union has been committed to the Burbank community throughout its long history. With over 17,450 members, UMe proudly continues a legacy built on people helping people. Giving back to the community is at the heart of who they are. U + Me = UMe! Learn more at www.umecreditunion.com.

About PATH

PATH (People Assisting The Homeless) is a nonprofit organization focused on ending homelessness. Partnering with organizations like Keller Williams and UMe, PATH helps connect Veterans and others in need to housing and vital resources. Visit www.epath.org for more information.