Kelley Serves as Burbank’s Cross Country Victory

The Burbank High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams had visions of Pacific League titles in 2019.

Those visions didn’t produce any plaques to put in the school’s trophy case as Crescenta Valley won a pair of league titles Thursday at Arcadia County Park.

But what Burbank did come away with was something far more important than any league title.

The Bulldogs had the benefit of having Mckynzee Kelley. Kelley won the individual competition in the last league meet and would have been a favorite to win the Pacific League individual title. But on Thursday she finished 24th.

Kelley had just been cleared to run a day earlier after having missed the past week and a half following an incident that she was fortunate enough to live and tell. As she and friends were driving on Glenoaks Blvd. returning from her school’s Homecoming Dance, a driver suspected of being on drugs plowed into them. That driver was later arrested.

“I was happy that I was able to run with the girls and the team. I wanted to be there for them more than anything,” Kelley said. “I got a bruised lung and I hurt my back. I was really sore, so I was out for a week and a half.”

Burbank still finished second in the team standings with 42 points. CV won with 29. Burroughs was fourth with 98 points.

Burbank junior Megan LaCamera finished fourth overall, covering the 3-mile course in 18 minutes, 8.9 seconds.

Junior Elin Markarian followed in 18:17.2 for fifth place and Burbank junior Zoe Zeron was eighth in 18:40.0.

Burroughs junior Jordan Guzman was ninth in 18:41.6.

Burbank junior Noela Kim was 12th in 18:59.8 Senior Sol Fernandez was 13th in 19:00.0. Kelley finished in 19:47.7 and Burbank senior Cynthia Movsisian was 28th in 20:24.

For Burroughs, junior Kiara Cruz (18th, 19:21.4), senior Taylor Lombardo (22nd, 19:30.6), junior Briana Contreras (23rd, 19:44.8), senior Ceci Whitney (26th, 19:53.8), junior Patrycja Maciak (27th, 20:11.6) and junior Kaia Mouser (29th, 20:26.4) round out the rest of the squad.

In the boys’ varsity competition, finished second with 46 points, behind Crescenta Valley’s 36.

Burroughs finished fourth with 108.

Burbank junior Andres Leon finished fourth in 14:44.2. Senior Victor Goli followed in 14:44.6. Senior Dayne Ellis (eighth, 14:57.1), senior Anthony Chiaravalle (10th, 15:03.8), junior Tyler Jenkins (19th, 15:37.5), senior Steven Wright (21st, 15:38.8) and senior Tadeh Shanzari (27th, 15:56.5) round out the rest of the team.

“We trained for four years for things like this. It hurts that we’re not going to get that league title but it just wasn’t our day,” Ellis said. “We can still come back. We’re really looking forward to that state meet. We haven’t been there and this group of guys wants to get there.”

Burroughs was led by sophomore Mason Ortega, who took 17th in 15:31.2. Senior Trevor Villagran followed in 15:34.0.

Senior Robert McGraham (22nd, 15:39.0), junior Jimmy Nealis (25th, 15:48.0), senior Logan Berger (26th, 15:49.1), sophomore Jalen Leighton (29th, 16:01.7) and sophomore Chase Eldridge (32nd, 16:14.1) round out the rest of the Indians.

All four local teams have advanced to CIF competition and will run next weekend at Riverside Community College.