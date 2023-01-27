Ken Nagayama Martial Arts Voted Best Martial Arts Studio in myBurbank’s Best Contest

Ken Nagayama Martial Arts (KNMA) was voted the best Martial Arts studio in Burbank by the community in the 2022 myBurbank’s Best Contest. KNMA was established by Grand Master Ken Nagayama in 1988 and its curriculum fuses Moto Bu Ryu Karate, Aikido, Tae Kwon Do, Judo, Kendo, Boxing and various weapons forms. Born in Okinawa, Japan, Grand Master Ken Nagayama has over 50 years experience in teaching Martial Arts.

Grand Master Nagayama began his teaching career in Okinawa, instructing students in the art of Moto Bu Ryu in the same school that he learned in. Since 1977 he has been teaching in the Los Angeles area, and has a studio in Burbank, CA. For many of those years he was gaining experience in and teaching Tae Kwon Do.

It has been more than 35 years since Grand Master Nagayama, through the integration of his many resources and knowledge, began developing his own Martial Arts style. He desired to teach a Martial Art that would be thorough, realistic, and strong, and it was from that desire that his own system grew.

Join a beginner’s kids or adults class today! KNMA is located at 2809 W Burbank Blvd. For more info visit https://www.kennagayama.com.