Kenny Loggins Discusses Career, Upcoming Performance in Burbank This Sunday

Kenny Loggins will perform at the Starlight Bowl in Burbank on Sunday, Sept. 26, as part of the venue’s 2021 summer concert series.

After a return to live performances following a hiatus due to COVID-19 health guidelines, Loggins has five remaining tour dates extending to Nov. 6, each of which are being approached with safety precautions. The doors open for his Burbank performance on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and will begin with an opening set from Joei Fulco.

“It’s been really fun to get back up on stage and have a live audience,” Loggins said. “I am a little concerned about how this delta variant is growing, and we’re watching every show to make sure they’re safe for not only the band, of course, but for the audience.”

Internationally successful releases have been achieved by Loggins throughout his career as a solo artist and as part of the Loggins & Messina duo. Loggins has won two Grammy Awards, created enduring hits such as “I’m Alright,” “Footloose,” “Danger Zone” and “This Is It,” and sold over 25 million records worldwide as a singer-songwriter.

Artists like Brenda Lee, Elvis Presley, Little Richard, and The Beatles served as early inspiration for Loggins’ music pursuits. Folk musicians Bob Dylan and Joan Baez likewise earned admiration from Loggins as he was coming-of-age, with Dylan especially getting him interested in songwriting as well as performing.

“When I first started taking guitar lessons, I learned ‘Blowing in the Wind’ from my guitar teacher,” Loggins said. “I had never heard Dylan’s version yet, so I learned it from him, and I was hooked on Dylan’s style of writing right from the beginning, even before I heard him sing.”

Prior to the emergence of the pandemic, Loggins had been mentoring musicians in recent years, which has given him the opportunity to pass along his music knowledge to a new generation of singer-songwriters.

“I realized that I knew more than I was aware of about how to approach [songwriting],” Loggins said. “So when someone would sing something to me, I would say, ‘Well, have you thought about this or have you thought about that? Write me four different lyrics on this thing. Don’t just settle for the first thing that comes along, including melodically.’ So my process has sort of begun to define itself because of the mentoring that I’ve done and love to do.”

This year Loggins released “At The Movies,” a vinyl anthology of some of his greatest songs written and recorded for film soundtracks. The nine-track collection marks the first time these hits have appeared together on a single album.

Another of Loggins’ recent releases is “The Great Adventure,” an energetic pop number that Loggins describes as having “a good, positive sentiment” for listeners. He wrote the song alongside the JoLi production team, Lisa Harriton and Joshua Bartholomew, who together created Academy Award-nominated track “Everything is Awesome” from “The Lego Movie” soundtrack. “The Great Adventure” is to be used as the theme song for the San Diego Zoo kids television network, which focuses on programs made for pediatric care facilities. These opportunities to promote children’s causes serves as a rewarding element of Loggins’ work.

“It’s much more motivating for me as a songwriter coming out of 2020 and having a higher purpose for a song [for] kids stuck in hospitals who are bored to death and cut away from their families,” Loggins said. “[To give them] something fun and positive and something they might want to dance to, whether it’s in or out of their beds, a positive message to start their day with… became a really emotional thing for me.”

After being born in Everrett, Washington, Loggins and his family eventually relocated to Southern California during his upbringing. The family lived in Alhambra, and as Loggins for a time attended Pasadena City College and played music locally, he became acquainted with Burbank and its surrounding region.

“My first band played at the Ice House in Glendale…quite a bit, actually. So my roots are in Burbank,” Loggins said. “I’m kind of happy to get to go back there and reconnect to that part of my youth.”

