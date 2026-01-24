Khai Nguyen Appointed Director of Fiscal Services for the BUSD

Dr. Oscar Macias, Interim Superintendent, today announced he has appointed Khai Nguyen as Director of Fiscal Services for the BUSD. This fills one of the open positions as Macias tries to right the ship amid the financial problems facing the Board of Education.

He sent the following email out on Friday afternoon:

Dear Burbank Unified School District Community,

I am pleased to share some exciting news regarding the growth of our District leadership team. Please join me in welcoming Mr. Khai Nguyen, who is honored and excited to serve the Burbank Unified School District. He is our new Director of Fiscal Services.

Mr. Nguyen comes to BUSD with a strong record of leadership and broad operational expertise. Prior to joining us, he served as the Assistant Superintendent of Business Services at the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District, where he provided executive oversight of Fiscal Services, Maintenance and Operations, Transportation, Child Nutrition, Information Technology, and Risk Management. His extensive background in these critical areas will be a tremendous asset to our District.

Within Fiscal Services, Mr. Nguyen has deep, hands-on experience in Payroll, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Purchasing. Notably, he led a successful joint effort between Fiscal Services and Human Resources to transition from the County’s HRS Financial System to the County’s Human Capital Management (HCM) system—supporting position control, HR, and payroll functions. Drawing on this expertise, he looks forward to guiding Burbank USD through a smooth transition to the County’s HCM system when the opportunity arises.

Mr. Nguyen holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Irvine, along with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with emphases in Information Systems and International Business. He complements this academic background with multiple professional certifications, including:

Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE)

Microsoft Certified Database Administrator (MCDBA)

Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP)

Chief Business Official (CBO) Certification from the University of Southern California

Beyond his professional life, Mr. Nguyen resides in Arcadia and enjoys playing tennis, swimming, running, and staying active.

We are excited to welcome Mr. Nguyen to BUSD and are confident that his expertise, collaborative approach, and commitment to service will greatly benefit our students, staff, and community.

Please join me in welcoming Mr. Nguyen to the Burbank Unified School District.

In Partnership,

Dr. Oscar Macias, Interim Superintendent