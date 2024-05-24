Kids’ Community Dental Clinic Chosen as 2024 California Nonprofit of the Year By State Senator Caroline Menjivar

Kids’ Community Dental Clinic is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2024 California Nonprofit of the Year by California State Senator Caroline Menjivar, 20th District

Kids’ Community Dental Clinic’s mission is to improve the oral health of children from low income families with quality procedures, preventative treatments and oral health education. Each year, KCDC conducts over 4,000 patient appointments, has an outreach program reaching over 14,000 children and operates with a small staff and over 120 volunteer dental professionals.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a California Nonprofit of the Year by Senator Menjivar. Each year, so many children suffer from undiagnosed and untreated oral health issues, impairing their ability concentrate in school and achieve their best,” said Dale Gorman, Executive Director of Kids’ Community Dental Clinic. “We are dedicated to removing the barriers to good oral health through our low-cost treatments, outreach, counseling and education. This award validates the efforts of all of our staff and volunteer dental professionals, who believe that every child should have the opportunity to thrive.”

“Nonprofit organizations touch the lives of millions of Californians in ways that can often go unrecognized. From the childcare program to the soccer team, from the art class to the health clinic, and from the community organizer to the animal shelter – nonprofits improve the lives of all Californians and make our communities stronger,” said Geoff Green, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits), a partner for this initiative. “Nonprofits are also a key economic driver in our state, accounting for 1 in 14 jobs. It’s important to recognize all they do.”

According to “Causes Count,” a 2019 report commissioned by CalNonprofits, the nonprofit sector is the 4th largest industry in the state, employing more than 1.2 million people. Each year, California nonprofits generate more than $273 billion in revenue and bring in $40 billion in revenue from outside of California. The unpaid labor contributed by volunteers at nonprofits is equivalent to 330,000 full-time jobs every year.

Now in its ninth year, the Californian Nonprofit of the Year initiative provides the opportunity for each California state legislator to recognize a nonprofit organization doing outstanding work in their district. The program culminates with a celebratory luncheon at the Capitol on California Nonprofits Day, which this year is June 5.

The program is sponsored by the CalNonprofits in partnership with the state Senate and Assembly Select Committees on the Nonprofit Sector. CalNonprofits, the leading policy voice for California’s nonprofit sector, focuses on advocacy, education, and research to build a more powerful and politically engaged nonprofit network across the state.