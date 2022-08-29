Kimberly Clark Formally Announces Run for City Clerk Seat

Kimberley Clark, who currently serves as the Executive Assistant to the Board of Education and Superintendent for the Burbank Unified School District, has announced her candidacy to serve as the Burbank City Clerk. After graduating from John Burroughs High School, Kimberley received a B.A. in Honors English from California State University, Northridge, and an M.A. in Business Writing from Brunel University, London. She is a graduate of the 2014 Leadership Burbank class and a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. An active community volunteer, Kimberley is a member of the Burbank Human Relations Council, serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Burbank Temporary Aid Center (BTAC), and is a proud supporter of many nonprofit organizations in Burbank. In 2020 she received an Honorary Service Award from the Burbank Council PTA.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for Burbank City Clerk. I grew up in Burbank, attended Burbank schools, and am proud to call Burbank my hometown. I believe in public service and in the importance of giving back to my community. In my current role, I have developed good relationships with community members and state and local officials. In addition to serving the students and families of Burbank, I oversee elections and disclosure statements, maintain District policies and administrative regulations, and manage the production of agendas and minutes for Board of Education meetings. My professional experience puts me in an excellent position to perform the responsibilities of the City Clerk with trust and transparency.”

Kimberley has received the support of key community leaders including former Burbank Mayors Marsha Ramos and Anja Reinke; Janet Diel; School Board Member Dr. Armond Aghakhanian; Diana Abasta, President of the Burbank Teachers Association; Roger Koll; and former School Board Members Elena Hubbell and Dr. Roberta Reynolds.

Upon learning of her candidacy, former Mayor Marsha Ramos said, “I have known and worked with Kimberley for 12 years and she is an intelligent, hard-working, energetic, and responsive community member who loves Burbank and will serve its residents very well in this role. I know she will make an excellent City Clerk.”

When asked about her top priorities if elected, Kimberley said she will provide excellent service to the residents of Burbank while introducing innovative ideas to increase voter participation. She also will work to encourage residents of diverse backgrounds to seek elected office, an effort she believes will pay great dividends and better reflect our city’s demographics. Additionally, she plans to partner with the Burbank Unified School District to present civics education modules to Burbank secondary students to make the voting process more relevant and accessible for young people.

Kimberley will be kicking off her campaign with an outdoor event at Tequila’s Restaurant on Wednesday, September 7th, at 6:00 p.m.

For more information on Kimberley Clark, visit www.ClarkforClerk2022.com