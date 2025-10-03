Kiwanis Club of Burbank Gears Up for Fifth Annual Family Fun Day and Golf Ball Drop

The Kiwanis Club of Burbank is inviting the community to its Fifth Annual Family Fun Day and Golf Ball Drop on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John Muir Middle School, 1111 N. Kenneth Road, Burbank. Admission is free, and the event promises a lively mix of food, games, music, crafts, and a thrilling golf ball drop courtesy of the Burbank Fire Department.

The highlight of the day is the Golf Ball Drop, where participants can “adopt” golf balls for a chance to win a grand prize of $5,000. Golf balls are available for adoption at $5 each, with bundle options for larger entries. Proceeds benefit local youth programs through the Burbank Kiwanis Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, ranging from the Birdie Sponsor ($500) to the prestigious ACE Sponsor ($5,000), which includes prominent signage, program ads, social media mentions, and up to 240 golf ball adoptions. Sponsors also have the chance to present prizes and speak at a Kiwanis Club meeting.

For more information, to adopt golf balls, or to become a sponsor, visit www.BurbankKiwanis.org/Family-Fun-Day or contact event organizers Ron Rothacher at (818) 389-9066 or Luis Centeno at (818) 430-7499.

