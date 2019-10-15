Kiwanis Club of Burbank to host Sidewalk Sale

The Kiwanis Club of Burbank will be hosting a Sidewalk Sale in partnership with La Providencia Guild of Children’s Hospital at the Thrift Shop on Saturday, October 26, 2019. The Sidewalk Sale will take place from 10:00am-4:00pm at the La Prov Thrift Shop located at 3301 W Burbank Blvd. In addition, Kiwanis Club of Burbank will pick-up donations from local residents Oct 9-25, 2019. Request donation pick-up at BurbankKiwanisKOneDay@gmail.com or call 818-514-5825.

The activities are part of Kiwanis One Day, a global day of service that unites the entire Kiwanis family, including Kiwanis, Aktion Club, Circle K, Key Club, Builders Club and K-Kids. The Kiwanis Club of Burbank will join Kiwanians around the world as they all devote a time to hands-on service.

Kiwanis International estimates that the annual Kiwanis One Day event will contribute nearly 1 million service hours to communities around the world in just 24 hours.

“Kiwanis Club of Burbank and La Providencia Guild of Children’s Hospital have been long standing partners in the community and have a natural synergy that helps children in our local communities” said Kelly Pena, Vice-President, Kiwanis Club of Burbank and Member of the La Providencia Guild of Children’s Hospital.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Kiwanis Club of Burbank in this wonderful event to benefit both local organizations and CHLA” said Rosemarie Witten, Thrift Shop Chairperson.

Kiwanis One Day was designated by Kiwanis International to unite youth and adult members from different parts of the Kiwanis family in service together. For information on how to participate, or join a Kiwanis club, visit kiwanis.org, Burbankkiwanis.org, contact Kelly Pena 818-558-7464, kelly@kellypena.com or be our guest at our weekly meeting Wednesdays 12:00pm-1:30pm at the Burbank Community YMCA, 321 E Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502. Kiwanis Club of Burbank has been serving the community since 1922.