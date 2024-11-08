Konstantine Anthony Declares Victory in Burbank City Council Race

“With each new ballot count, our campaign continues to widen the lead. We can safely predict my second term on Burbank City Council will begin next month.

Unfortunately, it is a bittersweet victory because our national results have plunged this country into a democratic crisis. Rest assured, I am committed to fortifying our community against a repeat of the previous Trump presidency. My guiding light during this campaign was that very commitment our fine city.

We faced nearly half a million dollars in outside spending from special interest groups and corporate fundraising. But once again, our working-class message of economic prosperity coupled with basic protections for marginalized communities won the most votes on election day. My candidacy has always been a reflection of our city’s values to uplift and unify – never to demean or divide.

I want to thank my consultant Tom Pike, and the fine folks at New Way Forward Strategies: Sathvik Kaliyur and Michael Morris, and to Jeff Person at Blue Commonwealth Strategies for fundraising assistance. Thank you to all the canvassers who helped knock over 18,000 doors this election cycle including Alison, Katie, Michael, Adam, and Drew. Special thanks to the Burbank Teachers Association and their volunteers who went door-to-door carrying my flyers. And lastly, I want to share my heartfelt gratitude for all the work Mike Van Gorder put into this election as my running mate. He was the only candidate for Burbank City Council who endorsed my reelection campaign and he personally knocked 3,700 doors for me, a number far greater than my current vote lead. I could not have won this seat without him.

Today, we celebrate our win. Tomorrow, we get to work fighting for our democracy. I am honored to serve you again, Burbank.”