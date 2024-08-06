Konstantine Anthony Takes Out Papers for Reelection in November’s Election

City Clerk Kim Clark has announced the deadlines for filing for the upcoming General Municipal Election to be held in the City of Burbank on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. The following officers are to be elected:

Two Members of the City Council – Full term of four years.

Konstantine Anthony will once again run for City Council (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

So far nomination papers have been taken out for one incumbent, Konstantine Anthony for one (1) of the two (2) open offices. Nick Schultz is not able to run again for City Council due to a State Law that only allows a candidate to seek one seat in the General Election. Schultz is currently running for State Assembly.

The Nomination Period opened July 15, 2024, and will close August 9, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Nomination papers may be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 275 East Olive Ave., Burbank, CA 91502, until August 9, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

Completed nomination papers should be filed at the City Clerk’s Office between July 15 and August 9, 2024, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Since Schultz will not file by this deadline; the deadline will be extended until Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. for candidates other than an incumbent for that seat only.