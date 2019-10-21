L. A. City Attorney to FAA: Fix Hollywood Burbank Flight Paths

L. A. City Attorney Mike Feuer has sent two letters to the FAA.

One to the Western-Pacific Regional Administrator, Raquel Girvin, demanding that the FAA direct the tower to tell flights to stay within the route used before ‘NextGen’ was implemented.

The full letter can be read here.

The second letter was sent to the FAA Operations Support Group in Washington State that the FAA prepare an environmental assessment before aircraft resume the new routes.

The full letter can be read here.

The has been no comment from either the City of Burbank or the Burbank Glendale Pasadena Airport Commission as of this time.