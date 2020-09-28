L. A. County Opens Emergency Cooling Centers with COVID-19 Restrictions at Buena Vista Library

With warm weather arriving in Los Angeles County, vulnerable populations such as the elderly who do not live in air-conditioned homes may need relief from the heat. To meet this need, L.A. County has opened Emergency Cooling Centers including one in Burbank at the Buena Vista Branch Library Meeting Room, 300 N. Buena Vista St. Burbank, CA 91505. The cooling center will be open on September 28, 2020, from 12:00 P.M – 6:00 P.M.labrary

Visitors are required to bring and wear a face covering at the centers and will be subject to a health screening before they are allowed entry.

While everyone visiting the center is required to practice physical distancing, remaining six feet from staff and other guests, visitors are allowed to sit closer to members of their household.

Visitors who have COVID-19 symptoms — cough, fever or difficulty breathing — or are actively following isolation or quarantine orders are not allowed in the centers. Hand sanitizer, soap and water, or other disinfectant will be available at each location. Get more information here.

The Buena Vista Library is not open for normal operations at this time.