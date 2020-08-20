The Magnolia Park Merchants Association is launching a new event this month in an effort to keep the community engaged and supporting the small businesses of the Magnolia Park area.

The Ladies and Gents Night Out event has been one of Burbank’s favorite events for the last 9 years. The monthly gathering has helped to rebuild the Magnolia Park district, bringing the community and the businesses together for this unified event. Everlast Friday food trucks would line the streets, restaurants would be filled, stores would be open for late-night shopping, and entertainment like live music, henna tattoos, and balloon animals could be found on almost every corner.

With COVID hitting the nation small businesses have been struggling to stay afloat, many of them in the Magnolia Park area having closed in the last few months of quarantine. With gatherings still being unsafe, the Magnolia Park Merchants Association has come up with a way to support small businesses while staying safe at home. Their new Ladies and Gents Night In event will be taking place on the last Friday of August from 6-9 pm just like the original event.

For the Ladies and Gents Night In, the association is encouraging the community to support the restaurants and eateries in Magnolia Park that night by either ordering dinner for delivery or pick up. From 6:00-8:00 pm order from your favorite Magnolia Park eatery and then get settled in at home. From 7:00-9:00 pm the association will be featuring a Magnolia Park business every 15 minutes with a live Facebook video. Each business will go live in their store on their Facebook pages which will then be shared with the Magnolia Park Facebook page. The live videos will give the community an inside look into the stores, their products and services, and an option for a Q&A session.

The event gives a way for families to be at home while still being engaged with their community. So many businesses are struggling right now and the association hopes to keep people engaged with their small local stores. The event is to remind people to shop small, eat local, and help unite the Magnolia Park area once again.

For more information about the event and which stores will be featured, visit www.ladiesnightoutburbank.com

Make sure to follow the Magnolia Park Merchants Association on Facebook to watch the live videos on Friday, August 28th. Follow at www.facebook.com/ MagnoliaParkBurbank