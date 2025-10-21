Lakeside Community Healthcare helps you get more out of your Medicare

Lakeside Community Healthcare offers premier doctors and hospitals in Southern California—giving you more choices, more support, and more confidence in your care right in your community.

Medicare Annual Enrollment (AEP) is October 15 through December 7, 2025. And because Medicare benefits and your healthcare needs may change every year, it’s important to make sure you have the right health plan, medical group and doctor in 2026.

You can learn how Medicare Advantage can help with:

Reducing your out-of-pocket healthcare expenses

Providing coverage for dental, hearing, and other essential services

Coordinating your care and helping you live well with a chronic condition

We have teamed up with a trusted licensed insurance agent Gaspar “Gary” Gasparyan (CA License #0F56726)who can provide a free consultation. You can call Gary at (877) 818-7328, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. TDD/TTY users can dial 711. There’s no obligation to enroll, so take advantage of this great opportunity to learn how to get more out of your Medicare! Gary can also help you find a doctor that gets you – like Dr. Hajian.