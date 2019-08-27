Landscape Has Changed in Girls Golf

Burroughs High made a strong run at perennial Pacific League power Arcadia last season in girls golf.

But a lot has changed in a year and now it is Burbank High that is in the closest position to battle the Apaches.

Tuesday afternoon the teams met up at DeBell Golf Club in the first Pacific League match of the season.

To no surprise, Arcadia came out on top by shooting 202 as a team covering the par-36 front nine holes.

Burbank finished second by shooting 239, followed by Burroughs at 277. Crescenta Valley shot 362 and Glendale had just four golfers and didn’t have the five needed to figure in the team scoring.

Arcadia’s Erica Lee was the low medalist shooting 36.

Burbank was led by freshman Lisette Orellana, who shot 41.

“Today I didn’t do so great. I think my short game was off. I usually shoot mid 30s or high 30s, but today I was really off,” Orellana said.

Orellana is coming off a solid weekend in which she placed second in the Cleveland/Srixon Summer Tournament of Champions at Oak Valley Golf Club in Beaumont.

“I thought I would do worse. I thought I’d be at the bottom to be honest,” said Orellana, who would have been fourth best for Arcadia.

Burbank has to be optimistic because they have been joined by sophomore Kiara Hernandez, who transferred from Burroughs for personal reasons.

Hernandez, whose brother Kodiak is a star golfer on the Burroughs boys’ team, will be eligible to play at the end of September.

“Overall, it is a better experience for me,” Hernandez said of her transfer. “The teachers and staff are amazing.”

Orellana is looking forward to having Hernandez as a teammate.

“I think once Kiara gets on the team, we’re going to be really strong,” Orellana said.

Burbank got three golfers who shot 48 in junior Maddie Lee, senior Cassie Morin and freshman Alyssa Tran. Juniors Kara Lee and Reigina Ramos both shot 54.

For Burroughs, senior Jocelyn Kim shot 47. Freshman Annika Lingad shot 50. Senior Abby Powell shot 52, sophomore Adelina Hernandez shot 62, junior Skye Brauer shot 66 and sophomore Sofia Remelius shot 69.

“I wasn’t very happy with my score,” Kim said. “The heat definitely got to me. I couldn’t focus very well.”

Kim said she is hoping her team can make a run at a postseason berth.

“I’m just hoping that our team can go to CIF,” she said.