LAPC Networking Named Best Tech Repair in myBurbank’s Best Contest

From Tino Perez, CEO of LAPC Networking

Since I was a child I wanted to work with electronics and always found interest in taking apart devices and connecting amplifiers. When I was twelve years old I fixed my first device and from there I decided I wanted to study electronics for a career. After working in the car audio department for 9 years, I decided to open my own business, LAPC Networking in Burbank. I feel really passionate about building and repairing computers and cellphones, while giving the IT Support and help so many customers need.

I always had the idea to get ahead by myself without depending on anyone, wanted to have the opportunity to work in what I loved the most. I found that if you work for someone else, you help them fulfill their dreams- if you work for yourself, you get to fulfill yours. I think what distinguishes LAPC from the rest is that we offer incredible personal support to our clients. Our team will treat you like family in order to make our customer service above and beyond.

LAPC Networking has been in business for 10 years now and I‘m proud of how far we have come. Over the years our business has received many awards and recognitions from Burbank, the City of Los Angeles and the State of California. We have even appeared in more than 150 television interviews across an array of different media channels. I am also very proud to have trained all of our employees in the same style that I use to treat my clients.

It has not been easy to navigate all of the economic challenges and misalignments in the business, but we always push forward and knock down the barriers. As a business owner I have learned that with a good structure and a good team things are easier, that software is important to keep you organized and that you have be very patient. I want the Burbank community to recognize our logo, and remind them of a good memory at LAPC where they received quality and personal assistance.

LAPC Networking is just one call away and we hope to continue helping the Burbank community and surrounding areas for many more years to come. Thank you for your support.

