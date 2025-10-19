Large Crowd Gathers in Burbank for Peaceful “No Kings Day” Demonstration

Between 1,000 and 2,000 Burbank residents filled the intersection of Verdugo Avenue and Buena Vista Street on October 18 for a spirited “No Kings Day” demonstration — part of a growing national movement emphasizing democratic values, local empowerment, and resistance to political or corporate overreach.

Photo by Xavier Dubon)

The large crowd stretched across several blocks, waving colorful handmade signs while passing motorists honked their horns in support. Chants echoed through the neighborhood, but despite the volume and passion, the demonstration remained peaceful and well-organized.

No Kings Day began as a national grassroots campaign calling for renewed civic accountability and balance of power at every level of government. The movement’s name — “No Kings” — symbolizes a rejection of authoritarianism and unchecked influence, both in politics and corporate life. Across the country, gatherings were held in dozens of cities, from large rallies in Washington, D.C. and Chicago to smaller community marches in towns like Burbank.

Organizers describe the day as a reminder that democracy depends on ordinary people participating in decision-making, not just powerful individuals or institutions. The event’s messaging often blended calls for transparency, fair elections, and citizen-led reform with local themes specific to each city.

In Burbank, the demonstration drew a wide mix of participants — students from Burbank and Burroughs High Schools, local activists, and longtime residents, many of whom expressed themselves as a visible part in a national day of civic action.

Nationally, Republican leaders across the country were largely critical of No Kings Day, framing the demonstrations as anti-American and politically motivated rather than genuine expressions of democratic engagement. House Speaker Mike Johnson called the events a “hate-America rally” tied to extremist groups, while other GOP figures like Tom Emmer and Steve Scalise echoed similar sentiments, portraying the movement as radical and divisive. In several states, Republican governors, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, deployed additional law enforcement and National Guard units in anticipation of the protests. While organizers described No Kings Day as a peaceful, citizen-led call for accountability and civic empowerment, the Republican response focused on security concerns and questioned the legitimacy of the movement’s aims.

As the sun set, demonstrators gradually dispersed. For many, the peaceful display reinforced a simple message at the heart of No Kings Day — that democracy thrives when ordinary citizens take an active role in shaping the future.

Photo Gallery by myBurbank’s Xavier Dubon (reader advisory, images may contain offensive language)