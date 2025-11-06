Larry & Kathy Ross – The Past is Now

Across the street from the Mystic Museum is another unique Magnolia Blvd. store. When you walk into Blast From the Past you’re immediately transported. Star Wars action figures line the walls. Classic movie posters compete with Freddy Krueger masks for attention. In the back, a movie flickers on a screen, sound drifting softly over the hum of shoppers’ conversations. This isn’t just a collectible shop; it’s a living museum of pop culture. And at its heart are two people—Larry and Kathy Ross—whose combined passions turned a small corner rental into one of the Valley’s most beloved destinations for fans of sci-fi, horror, and nostalgia.

From a Corner Rental to a Neighborhood Landmark

Larry and Kathy never set out to run a retail business. Larry studied psychology and once worked with emotionally disturbed children, while Kathy was a civil engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory before taking time off to raise their children. Yet both were drawn to collectibles—Larry as a lifelong sci-fi and horror fan and Kathy as a natural organizer with a teacher’s instinct.

In 2003, when Larry’s favorite video store closed, he thought of having his own but instead was introduced to the original owner of Blast From The Past who sold movie memorabilia and nostalgic toys and was looking for a partner. Steve jumped at the opportunity. Kathy initially stayed behind the scenes, helping with bookkeeping while focusing on the family.

But the shop’s early days were tough. “A good day was maybe a couple hundred dollars,” Kathy recalls. “We didn’t know sales tax, payroll, or any of it. We just learned as we went.”

By 2004 they had incorporated and bought out the original owner. Gradually they expanded—first onto Hollywood Way, then into their own building on Magnolia. Today, Blast From the Past occupies a prime stretch of Burbank’s retro-chic shopping district, drawing regulars from across Los Angeles and tourists from around the world.

Part of the shop’s charm is its authenticity. Larry isn’t a casual collector; he’s a walking encyclopedia of obscure horror and science fiction. He can recite the differences between early Star Wars figure variations or explain the quirks of Hammer horror films. “I’ve always been more interested in monsters than sports,” he laughs. “Some people memorize baseball stats; I memorize production details.”

Kathy, once the reluctant retailer, has become equally knowledgeable, learning to identify which Freddy mask belongs to which sequel or which vintage poster design is most sought after. She also brings a sense of order and community to the store. “I like making the space welcoming,” she says. “We want people to come in and relive their memories.”

The Rosses hire employees who are just as passionate as their customers—specialists in horror, comics, sci-fi, or Ninja Turtles—so there’s always someone who can help a visitor track down a specific collectible. This “by fans, for fans” approach gives Blast From the Past the feel of a clubhouse as much as a shop.

Owning a specialty store hasn’t been easy. The Ross’ weathered the 2008 recession, long stretches of slow days, and the ever-shifting tides of pop-culture trends. “There were times we wondered if we’d make it,” Kathy admits. But they adapted, adding a robust online presence, creating their own line of magnets and pins featuring rare poster art, and hosting events to draw customers.

They’ve also learned to anticipate trends. Horror, once a niche category, now rivals Star Wars as their best-selling section. The store’s horror selection has become so extensive that customers travel from other counties to browse it.

If Blast From the Past were only a shop, it might have faded like so many other retail ventures. But Larry and Kathy have made it a gathering place. Monthly horror trivia nights attract more than 120 participants. Movie and TV themes play throughout the store, and a film always rolls in the back. Even on busy days, visitors are greeted, helped, and sent off with a smile.

Regulars know the Ross’ by name. Children who once came in for toys now bring their own kids. Tourists stumble upon it and return years later, treating it like a pilgrimage. The Ross’ emphasis on customer experience—listening to people’s stories, sharing their own, creating a sense of belonging—has turned casual shoppers into lifelong supporters.

Larry and Kathy talk about their store the way artists talk about their craft. For them, curating shelves isn’t just stocking merchandise; it’s preserving memories. They see their role as custodians of pop culture, ensuring that a new generation can discover the same thrill they felt opening an action figure or watching a cult classic for the first time.

“We’re not just selling things,” Kathy says. “We’re sharing stories. We want people to leave here smiling, remembering something they loved.”

After more than 20 years, Blast From the Past has grown far beyond the corner rental where it began. It’s now a thriving business with a reputation that stretches well beyond Burbank—a testament to the Ross’ perseverance, their passion for fandom, and their belief that a little nostalgia can bring people together.

Originally published in The Burbank Bla Bla Issue 8