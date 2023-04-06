Larry Maxam Memorial Park Building to Undergo Renovation

As part of its Capital Improvement Program, the City of Burbank is set to renovate the Larry Maxam Memorial Park Building located at 3715 Pacific Avenue. The building, which was originally constructed in 1992, will undergo extensive renovations to improve its functionality and meet current building codes.

The Larry Maxam, Memorial Park Building, is a multi-purpose facility that is currently used by cooperative parent participation, a play-based preschool program during the school year, and is available for community use during the summer. However, during the construction period, all programming will be temporarily relocated to Gross Park.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

The scope of work for the renovation project includes a range of improvements such as a new roof, seismic reinforcement, domestic water and sanitary sewer replacement, new fire suppression systems, energy-efficient windows, lighting, interior finishes, cabinetry, high-efficiency plumbing fixtures, toilet accessories, stall partitions, internet service, and low-voltage networking equipment. Additionally, exterior improvements will include the installation of facade features with a covered main entry, signage, concrete flatwork, and an improved stormwater drainage system. The project will also upgrade building access controls and security.

Construction is set to begin in June 2023 and is expected to end in November 2023. The total cost of the project, including a 15% construction contingency, is $1,401,972.00. $544,572.00 is currently available in the project’s Municipal Infrastructure Fund Account.

The renovation of the Larry Maxam Memorial Park Building will provide significant upgrades to the community room and restroom facilities, ensuring a safe and comfortable space for all who use it.