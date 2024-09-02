LAST WEEK OF 50% OFF ADOPTIONS AT THE BURBANK ANIMAL SHELTER! Adoption fees for all animals at the Burbank Animal Shelter are 50% off until September 10th. If you are thinking of adding a new furry family member, now is the time! Come meet the wonderful dogs, cats, bunnies and other pets looking for their forever homes at the Burbank Animal Shelter. The Shelter is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10am – 5pm. Adoption screenings are conducted from 12-4pm.
