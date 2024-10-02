Lastest Endorsements Received by Candidates

These are the latest endorsements received by candidates for the November 5 election.

Chris Rizzotti

Lifelong Burbank resident and small business owner Chris Rizzotti received an endorsement from Burbank Firefighters Local 778 today in his bid for Burbank City Council.

“It is an honor to receive the endorsement of Burbank Firefighters Local 778, the brave men and women who answer the call to keep us safe every day. The Burbank Fire Department has consistently ensured the safety of our citizens and steadfastly delivers the highest quality professional fire and emergency medical services. If elected to City Council, I will make it a priority to work closely with our first responders. As a community we all benefit when the department has the equipment, training, and resources it needs.”

Rizzotti announced his intention to run in April and has been working tirelessly ever since, meeting with community members and sharing his vision for a better Burbank. Rizzotti has received endorsements from Kathryn Barger-District 5 Supervisor County of Los Angeles, former Assembly Member Mike Gatto of the 43rd District, Burbank Council Member Zizette Mullins, Former Mayor and Airport Authority Commissioner Emily Gabel-Luddy Burbank Police Officers Association, Burbank City Employees Association, Krystle Palmer City of Burbank Treasurer, IBEW Local 18 Los Angeles, Local Union 11 Greater Los Angeles and Biz FedPac. Rizzotti has endorsements from 10 former Mayors of Burbank.

Chris Rizzotti is the current Chair of the City of Burbank Planning Board. Rizzotti was President of the Burbank Association of Realtors, received the Realtor of the Year Award, was President of the Community Service Foundation, was a Core Team Member for the Measure S Ballot Initiative, and received an Outstanding Contribution Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration and was a recipient of the prestigious Cunningham Community Service Award. He has been active in civic and philanthropic engagement for three decades.

More information about Rizzotti, and details on his vision for Burbank, can be found on his campaign website: www.chrisforburbank.com<http://www.chrisforburbank.com>

Annie Markarian

Annie Markarian, candidate for the Burbank Board of Education in Area 5, is proud to announce her endorsement from the Burbank Association of REALTORS®.

A passionate advocate for the future of Burbank schools and strategic community development, Annie Markarian envisions a safe and inclusive environment where every child has the opportunity to succeed. Since moving to Burbank in 1992, she has built a strong connection to the community. Professionally, she is a labor and employment attorney overseeing human resources, risk management, and labor relations in the public sector. Her extensive experience equips her to address the challenges facing Burbank schools today.

“Annie understands the vital role that education plays in shaping our community,” said Harry Timuryan, President of the Burbank Association of REALTORS®. “Her innovative ideas and collaborative approach will not only benefit Burbank students but also strengthen the Burbank community as a whole.”

The Burbank Association of REALTORS® recognizes that a strong educational system is essential for the growth and prosperity of Burbank. By endorsing Annie Markarian, they are supporting a candidate who prioritizes student achievement, school safety and responsible stewardship of public funds.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Burbank Association of REALTORS®, whose commitment to Burbank’s prosperity is unwavering,” said Markarian. Their recognition of the vital role education plays in Burbank underscores our shared vision for a thriving future.”

For more information about Annie Markarian’s campaign, please visit www.Burbank5for5.com.