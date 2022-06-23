GALLERY: Late Night Accident Makes New Drive Thru at McDonald’s

Burbank Police and Fire Department received calls at 12:44 am of a major accident on San Fernando Blvd with a car into the front of McDonald’s Restaurant.

The Fire Department dispatched a Full Physical response with a Truck Company, 2 Engine Companies, a rescue ambulance, and a Battalion Chief.

First Engine Company on scene determined there were no injuries to any of the parties involved and the building suffered the most damage.

According to a Police Officer on the scene, a car driven by an intoxicated driver made an illegal U-turn in front of an oncoming driver and he had to make an evasive move and ended up running into the Mcdonald’s.