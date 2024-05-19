Late Night Speed Contest Fatally Leaves One Dead And Other Injuried.

A traffic Accident on Vanowen Street west of Hollywood Way sheared off a Power Pole, and Fire Hydrant left one person ejected and others were taken to a local hospital. The Burbank Fire Department responded to a rescue response 11:20 pm with a Engine Company a Truck company and a Rescue Ambulance. Once on scene, they determined they were dealing with plenty more.

The original assignment needed more manpower and equipment. There was a Fire Hydrant spraying into a power line, a body lying in the roadway, and an additional victim. That then added a Battalion Chief to the incident.

According to a Burbank Police Traffic Investigator who was at the scene, the Toyota Scion was split into several pieces after striking the power pole and then hitting a fire hydrant, spraying water several hundred feet into the air, and ejecting the driver into the roadway.

Burbank Water & Power was needed to attend to the down power line and shattered power pole, another division was required to shut off the flowing water.

Burbank Police Traffic was called for the investigation, which included a Forensics Team to record evidence. A Drone Operator to map the accident scene.

The identity of the killed driver will be released after the L.A. Coroner notifies the next of kin. myBurbank.com will gather additional information and release it as soon as it’s released.