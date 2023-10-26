Latest Burbank Crime Report

The tranquility of the Burbank community was once again disrupted as the Burbank Police Department reported the following crimes on October 23rd and 24th through Crimemapping.

**Theft and Larceny**:

The police reported the following thefts in the area. Here are the five incidents:

– The bustling 1300 block of North Victory Place on October 24th, close to 10:04 PM.

– An earlier theft on the same day around 6:55 PM at the 200 block of East Cypress Avenue.

– The vicinity of E Magnolia, specifically the 200 block, recorded a case on October 24th at about 4:00 PM.

– On the evening of October 23rd, around 8:30 PM, an incident was reported on the 900 block of Rose Street.

– A morning theft was also noted on October 23rd at 9:00 AM on the 200 block of South San Fernando.

**Assault**:

The serene neighborhood of the 2300 block of Niagara was rattled by an assault on October 24th, with the incident unfolding around 5:15 PM.

**Robbery**:

A bold robbery occurred in broad daylight on the 200 block of East Cypress on October 24th, roughly at 4:13 PM.

**Vandalism**:

An unknown type of vandalism occurred at the intersection of Catalina St and Oak on October 24, which took place around 3:43 PM.

**Burglary**:

Two significant burglaries have further heightened concerns:

– The area on the 3000 block of W Riverside Dr was targeted on October 24, approximately at 10:33 AM.

– Another incident shook the 4000 block of W Olive Av early in the morning on October 23, pinpointed around 8:31 AM.

**Vehicle Break-In/Theft**:

Car owners were alerted after a vehicle break-in was identified on the 1900 block of Maple St on October 24, happening just before 10 AM.

**Drugs/Alcohol Violations**:

Highlighting ongoing challenges, a drug or alcohol-related violation was marked on the 1700 block of Ontario St on October 24, detected around 7:48 AM.

**Fraud**:

Lastly, potentially impacting businesses or individuals, a case of fraud was reported at the commercial-heavy 4000 block of W Victory Bl on October 23, coming in at about 4:00 PM.

Burbank residents are encouraged to adopt additional safety measures, be observant, and promptly report any unusual activities. Police are appealing to the public to assist with any leads or information to expedite the resolution of these cases.