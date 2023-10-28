Latest Burbank Crime Reports – October 28 Edition

The Burbank Police Department has been kept busy over the last few days as a slew of criminal incidents have occurred throughout the city as reported to Crimemapping.

Starting with Assaults:

An alarming incident was reported on the 200 block of North Cordova Street on October 26 at 10:08 PM.

Theft and Larceny have been particularly pronounced:

The first report came from the vicinity of the 0 block of East Alameda Avenue on October 26 at 9:10 PM.

Another incident was highlighted on the 1600 block of North Victory Place at 4:45 PM.

Shortly after, at 3:17 PM, a theft was reported on the 300 block of North San Fernando Boulevard.

Fraud:

A fraud incident was noted on the 300 block of South California Street at 5:12 PM on October 26.

Motor Vehicle Theft:

A vehicle theft occurred on the 400 block of South San Fernando Boulevard early on October 26 at 9:03 AM.

Another incident from October 22, reported on the 1000 block of East Spazier Avenue at 9:00 AM, remains under investigation.

Lastly, a concerning incident of vehicle theft was reported on the 3100 block of West Riverside Drive on October 26 at 2:00 PM.

Burglaries:

On October 26, at 10:12 AM, a burglary was reported on the 1100 block of West Burbank Boulevard.

Further distressing residents, another burglary was reported early on October 27 at 1:30 AM on the 1600 block of West Magnolia Boulevard.

Drugs and Alcohol Violations:

The intersection of South San Fernando Boulevard and East Olive Avenue was the scene of a drug or alcohol violation on October 26 at 11:05 AM.

Burbank Police urge residents to be extra cautious and report any suspicious activities. Authorities are working diligently to address these concerns and apprehend those responsible.