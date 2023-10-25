Latest Crime Reports for Burbank

A series of criminal incidents have reported in Burbank over the past few days, as reported by Crimemapping in collaboration with the Burbank Police Department.

A trend in theft and larceny incidents emerged in the past week. Noteworthy cases were reported at:

1300 Block N Victory Pl. on October 23rd at approximately 10:46 AM

200 Block E Cypress Av. on October 23rd around 7:05 PM

1900 Block N Buena Vista St. on October 22nd at 3:30 PM

1600 Block N Pepper St. on October 22nd just after midnight.

A vehicle break-in was reported on 400 Block S Rose St. on October 19th at 8:00 AM. Furthermore, two motor vehicle theft incidents occurred at 900 Block N Valley St. on October 23rd at 10:30 PM and another at 300 Block S San Fernando Bl. earlier the same day at 12:15 PM.

Two assault incidents have also been notable that were logged on 700 Block S Lake St. early morning on October 24th at 2:19 AM and at 2200 Block N Catalina St. on October 23rd around 5:36 PM.

Vandalism was reported at the intersection of Lake St. and Elm Ct. on October 23rd at 10:01 PM.

Fraudulent activities were flagged at W Burbank and Niagara St. on October 24th at 12:17 AM and at 600 Block N Glenoaks Bl. earlier in the month on October 2nd at 12:00 PM.

Moreover, the Burbank Police Department also reported a burglary on 3800 Block W Burbank Bl. on October 23rd at 7:38 AM, and there was an drugs/alcohol violation on 200 Block S Glenoaks Bl. in the early hours of October 24th at 12:30 AM.

The Burbank Police Department is urging residents to remain vigilant and prioritize safety. With increased patrols and investigations underway, community members are encouraged to report any suspicious activities and work closely with law enforcement for the safety of the community.