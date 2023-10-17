Latest Crime Reports in Burbank

A series of criminal incidents have cast a shadow over the tranquil atmosphere of Burbank this October. These are the latest reports made to Crimemapping from the Burbank Police Department.

Theft / Larceny:

A theft was reported on October 14 at 4:00 PM on the 200 block of East Magnolia.

October 15 was particularly riddled with theft incidents. The day began with a report at 8:00 AM on the 500 block of South Beachwood. Another event unfolded at 1:30 PM on the 1300 block of North Victory Pl, followed by a theft at 7:18 PM on the 200 block of East Cypress.

Drug and Alcohol Violations:

Early in the morning of October 15 at 12:51 AM, there was a violation on the 900 block of South San Fernando.

A few hours later, at 9:09 AM, another report came in from Thornton and Fairview.

Vandalism:

On October 11, a property was vandalized at 9:30 AM on the 200 block of West Linden.

DUI:

A DUI incident was reported on October 12 at 9:19 PM on the 1600 block of Frederic.

Sex Crimes:

The evening of October 14 witnessed a distressing sex crime report at 8:20 PM on the 1800 block of West Victory.

Weapons:

October 15 also saw a weapons disturbance at 8:08 PM near Hollywood Way and Victory.

Burbank residents are being encouraged to maintain vigilance and assist the police department in any way possible. Active investigations are underway, and any information from the public can be instrumental in ensuring the city’s safety.