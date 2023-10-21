Latest Crime Reports in Burbank

Ranging from assault to vehicle theft, these incidents have prompted heightened vigilance among the community and police as reported by the Burbank Police Department to Crimemapping.

Assault:

Tensions mounted as three assaults were reported in proximity of each other. Two consecutive incidents took place on the 200 block of N Fifth St on October 19, one at 11:17 PM and another at 12:15 AM, which rolled into October 20. Another assault was noted earlier on October 19 at 12:15 AM at the same location.

Arson:

A concerning arson case was registered near S Lake St/W Alameda Av on October 19 at 10:59 PM.

Drugs / Alcohol Violations:

An incident pertaining to drugs or alcohol was noted on October 19 at 8:24 PM on the 1600 block of N Victory Pl.

Motor Vehicle Theft:

A startling four motor vehicle thefts were reported on October 19. The incidents occurred at the 500 block of S San Fernando Bl at 8:00 PM, 1100 block of N Fairview St at 3:43 PM, and 1600 block of N Fairview St at 9:19 AM.

Vehicle Break-In / Theft:

Another disturbing event was a vehicle break-in on October 19 at 5:21 PM on the 1700 block of N Victory Pl.

Theft / Larceny:

Two instances of theft were reported on October 19. One was on the 1700 block of N Victory Pl at 3:26 PM, followed by another at 12:33 PM on the 1600 block of N Victory Pl.

Burglary:

A burglary was recorded on October 19 at 2:45 AM on the 1800 block of N Niagara St.

Fraud:

On October 18, at 12:00 PM, fraudulent activity was reported on the 3800 block of W Riverside Dr.

Police have ramped up their presence and are urging residents to remain cautious. Burbank Police Department is actively investigating these cases and urges citizens to report any suspicious activities or information linked to these events.

Casey the Cool Crime Cat gives today’s report: