Latest Crime Reports in Burbank

The Burbank Police Department has reported multiple crimes on October 10th, 2023, with incidents ranging from burglaries to arson. The crimes were reported to Crimemapping, and here they are listed in chronological order:

BURGLARY – Early in the morning, at 3:37 AM, a burglary was reported at the 1700 block of N Victory Pl. Interestingly, a second burglary was reported at the exact same location and time. FRAUD – As the city began to stir, a case of fraud was registered at the 600 block of S Beachwood Dr at 7:30 AM. THEFT/LARCENY – Shortly thereafter, at 10:41 AM, an incident of theft or larceny was reported at the 1800 block of W Verdugo Av. ASSAULT – Tensions escalated at 11:21 AM when an assault was recorded at the 1300 block of N Victory Pl. VANDALISM – Just 40 minutes later, at 12:01 PM, vandalism was reported on the 1100 block of N Victory Pl. ARSON – The midday hours saw a particularly concerning incident as arson was reported at E Burbank Bl/N San Fernando Bl at 12:49 PM. FRAUD – Later in the afternoon, at 4:30 PM, another case of fraud was brought to the attention of the police at the 600 block of E Harvard Rd. DRUGS/ALCOHOL VIOLATIONS – Drug and alcohol-related violations took center stage in the evening hours. The first such incident was reported at 6:35 PM on the 200 block of N Third St. DRUGS/ALCOHOL VIOLATIONS – A subsequent violation took place at 9:35 PM at the 1500 block of W Riverside Dr.

Residents of Burbank are advised to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities and urge the public to come forward with any information that may assist in their investigations.