Latest Crimes Committed in Burbank

The Burbank Police Department has reported the following criminal activities over the past few days. The most recent incidents, as mapped out by Crimemapping, are detailed chronologically below:

October 9, 2023

At approximately 1:30 AM, a theft/larceny was reported at the 1000 Block of S Glenoaks Blvd.

October 10, 2023

A case of fraud emerged at the 1500 Block of N Victory Pl at around 7:33 AM.

Later, at approximately 10:54 AM, another theft/larceny incident took place at the 1200 Block of N Buena Vista St.

An assault was reported at N Third St/Delaware Rd at 2:25 PM.

By 4:30 PM, another theft/larceny was reported at the 1600 Block of N Victory Pl.

October 11, 2023

The day started with vandalism reported at the 2400 Block of W Victory Bl at 5:48 AM.

This was soon followed by a theft/larceny at the 1300 Block of N Victory Pl at approximately 7:05 AM.

By 10:45 AM, another theft/larceny was reported at the 1800 Block of W Verdugo Av.

The criminal activity persisted, with yet another theft/larceny incident at the 1300 Block of N Victory Pl at 2:43 PM.

At 4:20 PM, a similar theft/larceny case was reported at the 1800 Block of W Verdugo Av.

Things escalated to physical violence when an assault was reported at E Palm Av/N San Fernando Bl at 5:30 PM.

A close succession of theft/larceny occurred at the 1200 Block of S Flower St at 5:52 PM, and at 6:00 PM, there was a reported case of fraud at the 100 Block of W Elmwood Av.

The day concluded with another theft/larceny at the 1200 Block of S Flower St at 9:35 PM.

October 12, 2023

An incident of DUI was reported early in the morning at N Buena Vista St/W Victory Bl at 2:30 AM.

Local residents are advised to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.