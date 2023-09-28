Latest Crimes in Burbank as Reported by the Burbank Police

myBurbank asked Burbank Police Sergeant Steven Turner about the following crimes of interest in Burbank.

The Burbank Police Department has released a summary of some of the incidents that occurred in the city on September 24, 25, and 26, 2023. The following is a chronological order of the events, according to the police:

On September 24, at around 2:37 p.m., a suspect entered Sephora at the 1400 block of W Victory Boulevard and stole over $1,100.00 in perfumes. The case is being investigated as a grand theft.

On September 26, at around 3:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of a physical altercation between two roommates at the 500 block of E Cypress Avenue. One of the roommates was arrested for misdemeanor battery.

On September 26, at around 1:40 p.m., officers discovered that an unknown suspect(s) had forced entry into a residence at the 600 block of Bethany Road and committed a theft. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect description was available.

On September 27, at around 12:15 a.m., a witness observed a suspect stealing mail from a mailbox at W Verdugo Avenue and N Florence Street. The suspect vehicle, described as a silver four-door Mercedes, fled south on N Hollywood Way. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle or the suspect.

On September 27, at around 12:55 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop for California Vehicle Code violations at W Oak Street and N Screenland Drive. The driver was found to be in possession of brass knuckles, pepper spray and taser, which are prohibited for felons. The driver was arrested for possession of brass knuckles and felon in possession of pepper spray and a taser.

