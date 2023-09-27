Latest Crimes in Burbank as Reported by the Burbank Police

Burbank Police Sergeant Steven Turner reported the following crimes of interest in Burbank on September 25.

The day’s criminal activities began with an assault and disturbance at 8:39 am in the 1200 block of East Orange Grove. An ex-boyfriend reportedly drove his vehicle intentionally towards his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend’s vehicle, causing them to swerve out of the way to avoid a collision.

Later in the afternoon, at 3:32 pm, a resident on the 500 block of Grinnell reported a package theft from their front porch. The identity of the thief remains unknown.

Just minutes later, at 3:39 pm, a male suspect targeted the Nordstrom Rack in the Empire Center. The suspect selected several handbags and exited the store without making any payment. The stolen handbags are estimated to be worth approximately $700. This incident was also reported as a petty theft.

The final incident occurred at 6:31 pm at the Petco store located at Victory and Hollywood Way. A female suspect reportedly entered the store, filled her personal bags with merchandise, and left without paying. The value of the stolen goods is currently unknown. Authorities have classified the incident as a petty theft.

Local authorities are urging anyone with information related to these incidents to come forward as investigations continue.