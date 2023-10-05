Latest Crimes in Burbank

A series of criminal incidents have been reported by the Burbank Police Department over the past few days. The events, sourced from crimemapping.com, are detailed below in chronological order

The series of unfortunate events kicked off on October 2nd:

At 2:10 PM , officers were alerted to a burglary on the 900 block of W Riverside Drive.

The situation escalated by mid-afternoon, as an assault was reported at 3:30 PM on the 1600 block of N Valley St.

Shortly after, at 3:56 PM, the same block witnessed drugs/alcohol violations, though it's unclear if the incidents are connected.

On October 3rd, the trend of criminal activity continued with:

A report of theft/larceny at 1:20 PM on the 3400 block of W Olive Avenue.

A mere 20 minutes later, at 1:40 PM , another theft was reported on the 3200 block of W Magnolia Blvd.

By the afternoon, the situation intensified with an alarming arson incident at the intersection of W Empire Ave and Valpreda St at 3:00 PM.

The evening witnessed further distress when an assault took place at 4:55 PM on the 200 block of N Front St.

Ending the day, yet another theft/larceny incident was reported on the 200 block of E Cypress Ave at 7:40 PM.

The early hours of October 4th weren’t spared either:

At 1:08 AM, there was a report of drugs/alcohol violations at the intersection of E Burbank Blvd and N Front St.

Burbank Police are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. They are also advising locals to check their security footage for any potential leads on the aforementioned incidents. The police are in the process of investigating the events, and more details are expected to be released soon.