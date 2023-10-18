Latest Crimes Recorded in Burbank

Burbank’s quiet neighborhoods have witnessed the following criminal activities over the past few days, with thefts topping the list of reported incidents. All crimes reported by the Burbank Police Department to Crimemapping.

Theft / Larceny:

On October 14 , there was a report of a theft at 11:35 AM on the 100 block of North San Fernando.

, there was a report of a theft at 11:35 AM on the 100 block of North San Fernando. The next day, October 15 , saw three incidents: one early in the morning at 6:13 AM on the 300 block of North Beachwood Drive, another in the late afternoon at 5:21 PM on the 1600 block of North Victory Place, and a late-night event at 11:10 PM on the 400 block of West Alameda.

, saw three incidents: one early in the morning at 6:13 AM on the 300 block of North Beachwood Drive, another in the late afternoon at 5:21 PM on the 1600 block of North Victory Place, and a late-night event at 11:10 PM on the 400 block of West Alameda. October 16 experienced a surge in thefts, starting at 10:35 AM on the 200 block of East Cypress, followed closely at 6:00 PM on the 1700 block of North Victory Place, and a subsequent incident at 6:11 PM on the 2500 block of West Victory.

Drugs / Alcohol Violations:

On October 16 at 7:31 AM, a drug-related violation was reported at the corner of Clybourn and Whitnall Highway.

DUI:

Later that day, a DUI incident was recorded at 12:32 PM on the 2500 block of West Olive.

Assault:

An assault took place on October 16 at 6:40 AM on the 500 block of South Buena Vista.

Vandalism:

On October 15, a vandalism incident occurred at 5:19 PM at Pass and Magnolia.

The Burbank Police Department is actively investigating each of these incidents and urges residents to maintain caution and report any unusual activities.