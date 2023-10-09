Latest Crimes Reported in Burbank

Local crimes in Burbank as reported by the Burbank Police Department through crimemapping.com.

Starting on October 5th:

At 8:00 AM, a theft/larceny incident was reported on the 200 block of N Third Street.

As evening approached, two incidents were reported simultaneously at 6:00 PM. A theft/larceny on the 600 block of S Sixth Street and a vandalism case on the 2000 block of W Olive Avenue.

Later in the evening, at 7:30 PM, an assault occurred on the 2200 block of N Catalina Street.

On October 6th, the following incidents occurred:

The day began with a burglary at 5:00 AM on the 900 block of W Riverside Drive.

By 11:14 AM, a weapons violation was reported at the intersection of W Empire Avenue and Valpreda Street, closely followed by a theft/larceny on the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 11:44 AM.

Midday, another theft/larceny incident happened on the 1300 block of Valleyheart Drive at 3:50 PM, shortly followed by a drugs/alcohol violation on the 2300 block of N Ontario Street at 3:49 PM.

As evening approached, a series of thefts and assaults unfolded. At 6:12 PM, theft/larceny was reported on the intersection of W Monterey Avenue and N Ontario Street. By 7:06 PM, a robbery took place on the 200 block of E Cypress Avenue.

A consecutive string of incidents began at 8:15 PM with a theft/larceny on the 1300 block of N Victory Place. Just moments later, at 8:55 PM, a motor vehicle theft was reported in the same block.

Two DUI incidents occurred within minutes of each other, one at 8:56 PM on the intersection of N Victory Place and N Lake Street, and the other at 9:01 PM on W Alameda Avenue and S Lincoln Street. Notably, an assault was also reported at this latter intersection just three minutes prior.

October 7th saw no relief: