Latest Crimes Reported in Burbank

Recent criminal activities in Burbank, as reported to Crimemapping, range from fraud to vehicle theft and have been reported in rapid succession.

Theft / Larceny:

On October 11, at 1:24 PM, a theft was reported on the 200 block of East Elmwood. The trend continued on October 15 at 10:00 PM on the 4300 block of Sarah and October 16 at 2:55 PM on the 900 block of Riverside Drive. October 17 witnessed two such incidents: at 3:34 PM on the 400 block of Frederic St, and at 4:00 PM on the 1600 block of North Victory Place. October 18 recorded two additional thefts: one at 3:41 PM on the 1700 block of North Victory Place and another at 8:52 PM on the 500 block of North Victory Blvd.

Fraud:

Fraudulent activities started as early as October 14 with an incident at 12:00 PM near Andover Drive and Glenoaks. This was followed by another case on October 19 at 2:15 AM near Scott and Stanford.

Drugs / Alcohol Violations:

The Burbank Police recorded two drug or alcohol violations on October 18. The first at 12:14 AM near Glenoaks and Grismer and the second at 8:09 PM on the 1200 block of South Flower.

Vehicle Break-In / Theft:

Concern grew with the report of a vehicle break-in on October 18 at 6:00 PM on the 100 block of East Orange Grove.

Vandalism:

A vandalism case was noted on October 17 at 1:12 PM on the 400 block of South Mariposa.

Burbank residents are advised to exercise caution and be more observant of their surroundings. The Burbank Police Department is looking into the ongoing incidents. Residents are encouraged to immediately report any unusual activities or information related to the aforementioned incidents.

