Latest Crimes Reported in Burbank

A series of thefts occurred across Burbank on October 1st, 2023, according to a report supplied by crimemapping.com and the Burbank Police Department.

The first incident occurred at 11:25 AM on the 1000 block of W Burbank Blvd. Soon after, a report for drugs/alcohol violations was filed around noon near the intersection of Keeler St. and Elliot Dr.

Following the drug/alcohol violation, three more thefts were reported:

At 1:30 PM on the 1300 block of N Victory Pl. At 2:00 PM, again on the 1000 block of W Burbank Blvd. At 2:35 PM on the 300 block of N San Fernando Blvd.

Later in the evening, at 8:49 PM, an assault was reported near the intersection of N. Maple St. and W. Burbank Blvd. Another theft was then documented at 11:46 PM near the intersection of W Verdugo Ave and N Florence St.

Shortly after midnight on October 2nd, a burglary was reported on the 300 block of W Alameda Ave at 12:07 AM. Nine minutes later, another theft was reported near the intersection of W Olive Ave and N Griffith Park Dr.

Local residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the Burbank Police Department. It remains unclear if any of these incidents are connected, and investigations are ongoing.