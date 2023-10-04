Latest Crimes Reported in Burbank

A series of criminal incidents have been reported by the Burbank Police Department over the past few days. The events, sourced from crimemapping.com, are detailed below in chronological order:

September 30, 2023 :

: At 1:30 PM , a vehicle break-in and theft took place on the 1300 block of N Victory Pl .

Later that evening, at 9:00 PM , a burglary was reported on the 200 block of E Valencia Av .

October 1, 2023 :

: Shortly after midnight, at 12:01 AM , a burglary occurred on the 1600 block of W Magnolia Bl .

Just 43 minutes later, at 12:44 AM , there was a motor vehicle theft on the 1100 block of Elm Ave .

October 2, 2023 :

: Early morning at 5:18 AM , another burglary was reported on the 900 block of W Riverside Dr .

Midday, at 12:20 PM , an incident of theft/larceny took place on the 200 block of N San Fernando Bl .

At 2:43 PM , another burglary occurred, this time on the 1100 block of W Burbank Bl .

Just 15 minutes later, at 2:58 PM , a motor vehicle was reported stolen on the 300 block of N Maple St .

Shortly thereafter, at 3:55 PM , there was another vehicle break-in and theft on the 200 block of N Third St . At the same location and time, a fraud incident was also reported.

By 4:45 PM , a sex crime was reported on the 400 block of E Harvard Rd .

Rounding out the day, at 9:21 PM , another fraud incident took place on the 200 block of E Magnolia Bl .

October 3, 2023 :

: In the early hours, at 2:44 AM, an incident involving weapons was reported at the intersection of N San Fernando Bl and E Burbank Bl.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activity, and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and security. The Burbank Police Department is working diligently to address these incidents and bring those responsible to justice.