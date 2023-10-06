Latest Crimes Reported in Burbank

The Burbank Police Department reports crimes spanning two days. These incidents were reported to CrimeMapping.com.

October 3rd opened with the following:

At 3:24 AM , a motor vehicle theft was reported on the 1300 block of N Buena Vista St.

By mid-morning, vandalism was documented on the 2600 block of W Victory Blvd at 11:26 AM.

The trend continued with a theft/larceny event at 12:20 PM on the 200 block of E Cypress Ave.

As the evening approached, two vehicle break-ins/thefts were noted, the first at 5:00 PM on the 1000 block of W Angeleno Ave, followed by another at 7:30 PM on the 300 block of W Elmwood Ave.

The day concluded with another motor vehicle theft on the 100 block of N Kenneth Rd at 9:00 PM.

The crimes reported on October 4th:

The morning saw an assault on the 1700 block of N Ontario St at 8:41 AM.

A concentrated spate of theft/larceny incidents occupied the afternoon, beginning at 1:30 PM on the 200 block of E Alameda Ave. Subsequent thefts occurred at 1:56 PM on the 1600 block of N Victory Pl, 2:32 PM on the 2900 block of W Magnolia Blvd, and 2:33 PM on the 1300 block of N Victory Pl.

At 3:16 PM, a fraud case emerged on the 1500 block of N Victory Pl.

Continuing the pattern, additional theft/larceny events took place at 3:35 PM and 4:43 PM, both on the 1600 block of N Victory Pl.

Tensions further escalated with two assault incidents, the first at 6:30 PM on the 2200 block of N Catalina St, and the other at 9:21 PM on the 1700 block of N Victory Pl.

Local authorities are urging Burbank residents to exercise caution and promptly report any suspicious activities. Residents are also being encouraged to ensure their properties are secure and to remain vigilant, especially during the early morning and evening hours.