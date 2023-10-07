Latest Crimes Reported in Burbank

The Burbank Police Department has released a summary of some of the incidents that occurred in the city between October 3 and October 6, 2023 through Crimemapping.

On October 3, 2023, a theft/larceny was reported at the 200 block of E Cypress Ave at 10:45 AM.

On October 5, 2023, four assaults were reported. The first one occurred at around 8:00 AM at N Third St/E Olive Ave. The second one occurred at around 11:37 AM at W Verdugo Ave/N Hollywood Way. The third one occurred at around 12:30 PM at the 2500 block of W Burbank Blvd. The fourth one occurred at around 2:45 PM at the 200 block of N Reese Pl.

Two theft/larceny incidents were also reported on this day. The first one occurred at around 4:30 PM at the 1500 block of W Olive Ave and the second one occurred at around 5:57 PM at the 1600 block of N Victory Pl.

Finally, on October 6, 2023, a drugs/alcohol violation was reported at the 3700 block of W Riverside Dr at around 2:52 AM.

Please note that this is not an exhaustive list and only includes some of the incidents that were reported during this period.