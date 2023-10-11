Latest Crimes Reported in Burbank

Latest crimes in Burbank as indicated by the recent data reported to Crimemapping by the Burbank Police Department.

The latest crimes began on October 6th, when an individual was detained on charges of DUI at the intersection of N San Fernando Blvd and N Buena Vista St at 7:53 PM.

October 7th marked a day of heightened activity with a theft/larceny incident reported on the 400 block of E Valencia Ave at 9:55 AM. As the evening approached, two burglary events were recorded on the 2900 block of N Glenoaks Blvd at 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM, respectively.

A sequence of unsettling events unraveled on October 8th, starting with a sex crime reported on the 2500 block of N Naomi St at 3:42 AM. As daylight broke, a vehicle break-in/theft occurred on the 1200 block of N Cordova St at 11:40 AM.

Assaults seemed to be the theme of the day, with three incidents reported. The first took place on the 1000 block of W Burbank Blvd at 12:44 PM, the second on the 500 block of S Buena Vista St at 1:47 PM, and the third on the 900 block of University Ave at 5:11 PM. During this time, a DUI incident was also recorded on the 300 block of Bethany Rd at 1:21 PM, and a theft/larceny event on the 1700 block of N Victory Pl at 2:35 PM. The day concluded with a weapons violation at the intersection of Tulare Ave and N Hollywood Wy at 8:52 PM.

On October 9th, the incidents commenced with an assault on the 500 block of E Verdugo Ave at 12:55 PM. Shortly after, a theft/larceny was reported on the 200 block of E Cypress Ave at 1:08 PM. A burglary on the 1500 block of N Maple St was then documented at 2:44 PM.

As the day progressed, a drugs/alcohol violation was captured on the 1000 block of N Lincoln St at 9:41 PM. The last reported event of the day was another assault on the 1100 block of N Mariposa St at 10:40 PM.

October 10th started on a concerning note with a burglary on the 1700 block of N Victory Pl at 3:37 AM, followed by a fraud incident on the 600 block of S Beachwood Dr at 7:30 AM. The subsequent hours saw a theft/larceny on the 1800 block of W Verdugo Ave at 10:41 AM and yet another assault on the 1300 block of N Victory Pl at 11:21 AM.

Local officials are urging residents to be cautious and to report any suspicious activities immediately. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is encouraged to contact the Burbank Police Department.