Latest Crimes Reported in Burbank

In a recent update from the Burbank Police Department, a series of incidents involving drugs, vandalism, and a vehicle break-in have been reported on Crimemapping, shedding light on the latest criminal activities in the city.

Drug and Alcohol Violations:

On October 13, 2023, at 3:29 AM, the Burbank Police responded to an incident involving drugs and alcohol violations at the intersection of N San Fernando Boulevard and E Burbank Boulevard. A mere two hours earlier, at 1:00 AM on the same day, an incident of drugs and alcohol violations was reported at the junction of N Hollywood Way and W Victory Boulevard.

Vehicle Break-In/Theft:

On October 12, 2023, at 2:00 PM, Burbank Police received a report of a vehicle break-in and theft. The incident took place in the 200 block of S First Street.

Disturbing the Peace:

An incident classified as “Disturbing the Peace” occurred on October 12, 2023, at 10:05 AM, in the 400 block of S Mariposa Street.

Vandalism:

Vandalism incidents were reported on multiple occasions: a. On October 12, 2023, at 7:16 AM, vandalism occurred in the 200 block of W Tujunga Avenue. Another case of vandalism was reported on the same day, October 12, 2023, at 6:12 AM, in the 500 block of N Victory Boulevard.

The Burbank Police Department encourages residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to aid in ensuring the safety and security of the community.

As investigations progress, the police department may release further details regarding these incidents. Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.